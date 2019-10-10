ابتكار قميص يمكّن الصم من تجربة "صوت الموسيقى" بالأحاسيس
اخترع العلماء قميصا يحول أصوات الموسيقى المختلفة إلى أحاسيس تدغدغ جميع أنحاء الجسم، باستخدام أجهزة استشعار.
ويحتوي القميص، الذي يحمل اسم "قميص الصوت" (Sound Shirt)، على 16 جهاز استشعار يرسل الأحاسيس إلى جميع أنحاء الجسم بالتزامن مع الموسيقى التي يتم تشغيلها لخلق شعور بالألحان من أجل الصم.
View this post on Instagram
Fantastic seeing the reaction of Hermon and Heroda trying the SoundShirt, see it on @bbcclick ・・・ On this week's episode “Breaking the sound barrier” deaf twins @being__her try out the haptic feedback SoundShirt by CuteCircuit that turns music into touch. Watch the show on BBC Click to find out how it went! #cutecircuit #wearabletech #inclusivity #innovation #fashiontech 😊💖🎼 #bbcclick Special thanks to DJ @skreamizm @desperados and @elrowofficial for the amazing party! ❤️🎼
ويتصل القميص ذو التقنية العالية، بنظام كمبيوتر يلتقط الصوت من الميكروفونات الموضوعة في نقاط مختلفة حول المسرح، ما يمكّن أولئك الذين لا يسمعون من الاستمتاع بحفلات موسيقية وسمفونيات وغيرها.
وطورت شركة CuteCircuit القميص، ومقرها لندن، والتي طورت ملابس مضيئة لكاتي بيري، لارتدائها خلال حفلاتها الموسيقية.
View this post on Instagram
Check out @cfofficial 💖 dancing with the #soundshirt beat 🕺🏻⭐️⚡️🎼 ・・・ Just a weeks ago, I was delighted Francesca the co-founder of @cutecircuit reached out to me and introduced me to Cutecircuit and offered the opportunity to me to give it go, which was very exciting! Cutecircuit is a fashion company based in London, a partnership with Ryan Genz, Cutecircuit was also the first fashion company offering smart textile-based garments that create an emotional experience for their wearers, by using wearable technology and smart textiles known as microelectronics. . . That flashback reminded me of seeing the viral campaign on facebook a few years ago where #deafdancer @kasscalldance , winner of Let’s dance TV competition, 2016, participated in the Cutecircuit advert. It was such a mind-blowing and fascinating experience, to feel the beat via this wearable technology, it's amazing seeing more wearable technology nowadays, supporting and aiding accessibility. . . ➡️ swipe left for more #deafdancer #dancer #dancerlife #deafchoreographer #choreographer #choreographerlife #feelthebeat #Cutecircuit #wearable #technology #fashion #london #trial #black #purple #bass #vibration #positivevibes #collab #dance #hiphopdance #freestyle
View this post on Instagram
Want to visit the CuteCircuit creative office and feel what it is like to wear the SoundShirt 2.0? Just DM us to book a time slot and you can spend the afternoon at CuteCircuit HQ in London 💎⚡️⭐️🎧🎼 Link on photo for tickets 💖 This video was captured @initionltd demo day last week 😊 Music: the Hebrides performed by the one and only @londonsymphonyorchestra ❤️🎼 #augmentedreality #music #haptics #fashion #innovation #soundshirt #cutecircuit
وأوضحت الشركة أن: "قميص الصوت يتيح للشخص الأصم الشعور بالموسيقى على جلده ما يجعله قادرا على الاستمتاع بحفلة موسيقية سمفونية بشكل مباشر (في الوقت الفعلي) لأول مرة".
We’ve got @Disney trying out @CuteCircuit ! She looks impressed :) pic.twitter.com/ngtwYtrI60— Nina Salomons (@nina_salomons) August 7, 2019
Amazing to experience the Sound Shirt at @CuteCircuit headquarters today! A totally immersive unique experience. #fashiontech#haptics#wearabletechnologypic.twitter.com/ZjfbFw1EiC— Tracy Flounders (@tracyflounders) August 19, 2019
وقالت فرانشيسكا روزيلا، المؤسسة المشاركة والمديرة الإبداعية لشركة CuteCircuit في تصريح لوكالة "رويترز": "القميص مصنوع بالكامل من القماش ولا توجد داخله أي أسلاك أي أننا نستخدم أقمشة ذكية وحسب، ويوجد بداخله مزيج من الإلكترونيات الدقيقة... أقمشة رقيقة ومرنة وموصلة جيدا".
ولن تكون "قمصان الصوت" رخيصة الثمن، حيث من المتوقع أن تُباع بأكثر من 3 آلاف جنيه إسترليني (3673 دولارا).
View this post on Instagram
The SoundShirt has been shortlisted for the @dezeen #DezeenAwards in the #wearables category ❤️💫 #AR #VR #haptics The SoundShirt allows a deaf audience member to feel music on their skin through touch sensations, learn more at CuteCircuit.com/SoundShirt ❤️🎻🎺🎹🎸🎼👕🥁 #CuteCircuit #wearabletech
المصدر: ديلي ميل