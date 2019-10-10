ابتكار قميص يمكّن الصم من تجربة "صوت الموسيقى" بالأحاسيس

View this post on Instagram

On this week's episode "Breaking the sound barrier" deaf twins try out the haptic feedback SoundShirt by CuteCircuit that turns music into touch.