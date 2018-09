صلاح ينافس 14 نجما للدخول في التشكيلة المثالية لـ"الفيفا"

⏰ BREAKING



2⃣5⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ professional footballers in 6⃣5⃣ countries have voted



Here are their top 1⃣5⃣ forwards



The 3⃣ most-voted forwards will be in the #World11



➡️ https://t.co/NV1eetMqzi#TheBest#FIFAFootballAwardspic.twitter.com/Ezqw5yVWEq