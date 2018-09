دل بوترو يصعد إلى ربع نهائي أمريكا المفتوحة

Former champion 🇦🇷 Juan Martin Del Potro powers past 🇭🇷 Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to set a #usopen quarter-final showdown with 🇺🇸 John Isner.



Can the No.3⃣ seed go on to win his second Grand Slam 🏆 nine years after his breakthrough? pic.twitter.com/5bJm3B98AX