فيدرر يضرب موعدا ناريا مع دجوكوفيتش في نهائي سينسيناتي

Djokovic's hopes of completing the Career Golden Masters are still alive!



The former World No. 1 beats Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his 6⃣th #CincyTennis final. Will he lift his 1⃣st 🏆 at this #ATPMasters1000 event Sunday?



Let us know what you thought of his performance 👇 pic.twitter.com/F0yI1S6Bz9