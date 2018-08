الألماني زفيريف وجها لوجه مع الأسترالي دي مينار في نهائي واشنطن للتنس

History at the @CitiOpen!



Andrey Rublev advances to the semi-finals, so all four semi-finalists (also Zverev, Tsitsipas and De Minaur) are 21 or younger.



It's the first time that's happened at tour-level since 1995 Buenos Aires!



Read More ➡️ https://t.co/Urowon89bBpic.twitter.com/slSKldP6jz