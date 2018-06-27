مارادونا يطمئن جمهوره بعد مباراة الأرجنتين ونيجيريا

رفض أسطورة كرة القدم الأرجنتينية دييغو مارادونا نقله إلى المستشفى بعد مباراة منتخب بلاده ضد نظيره النيجيري، في الجولة الثالثة من دور المجموعات لكأس العالم 2018 لكرة القدم.
وكتب مارادونا على صفحته في إنستغرام: "أريد أن أخبركم أنني بخير. لم أدخل المستشفى. أثناء فترة الراحة ما بين الشوطين في مباراتنا مع نيجيريا، كان لدي ألم شديد في الرقبة، ونصحني الطبيب بالعودة إلى المنزل، لكنني أردت البقاء. كنا نلعب فكيف يمكنني أن أذهب؟ أرسل قبلاتي للجميع".
Castellano | Italiano | Inglés Quiero contarles que estoy bien, que no estoy ni estuve internado. En el entretiempo del partido con Nigeria me dolía mucho la nuca y sufrí una descompensación. Me revisó un médico y me recomendó que me fuera a casa antes del segundo tiempo, pero yo quise quedarme porque nos estábamos jugando todo. ¿Cómo me iba a ir? Les mando un beso a todos, perdón por el susto y gracias por el aguante, hay Diego para rato! Voglio solo dirvi che sto bene, che non sono e non sono stato ricoverato. Durante l'intervallo della partita con la Nigeria ho avuto un forte dolore alla nuca e un mancamento. Un medico mi ha visitato e mi ha consigliato di tornare a casa prima del secondo tempo, ma ho deciso di rimanere perché ci stavamo giocando il tutto per tutto. Come sarei potuto andarmene? Un bacio a tutti e grazie per il supporto... Diego ci sarà ancora per un bel po'! I want to tell everyone that I am fine, that I am not, neither was I interned. In the halftime of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot and I suffered a decompensation. I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!
وكانت وسائل إعلام قد ذكرت أنه تم نقل مارادونا بعد إصابته بوعكة صحية بعد أن عاش على أعصابه طوال مباراة منتخب التانغو ضد نيجيريا، التي انتزع فيها منتخب الأرجنتين الفوز في الدقائق الأخيرة منها وتأهل إلى الدور الثاني للمونديال.
المصدر: "تويتر"