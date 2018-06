رولان غاروس.. الأمريكية ستيفنز تلحق بهاليب إلى النهائي

Slammin’ Sloane Stephens.



Sidelined with injury this time last year, the reigning US Open champion is into her 2nd major final in the last 10 months. Defeats Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 and will face No.1 Simona Halep on Saturday.



Sloane will crack the Top 5 on Monday. #RG18pic.twitter.com/bH7uzSoHOH