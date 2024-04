ديبالا يخرج منافسه غندوزي عن طوره بصورة مستفزة (فيديو)

🚨🚨 Guendouzi and Dybala got into an altercation during the Derby del Cupolone... 😤😤🇫🇷⚔️🇦🇷



Paulo Dybala took off his shin pad, which features a photo of Argentina winning the World Cup against France, and showed it to Guendouzi.. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/McPt0gvLl0