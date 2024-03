برشلونة يتعرض لضربتين موجعتين قبل مواجهة حاسمة ضد نابولي

𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦❗️



➡ Frenkie de Jong has a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle.

➡ Pedri has a right quadriceps injury.



Both players are out and their recovery will determine their availability. pic.twitter.com/9QTXVCw9EN