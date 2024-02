الروسية بافلوتشينكوفا تواصل مشوارها في قطر (فيديو)

35 winners from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova as she secures her first Top 10 win since the 2021 French Open!



She beats World No.8 Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-3 to move into the quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open, her first WTA1000 quarterfinal since the 2021 Mutua Madrid Open. pic.twitter.com/vXCXdJoBUl