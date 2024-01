موعد مباراة العراق اليوم والقنوات الناقلة والتشكيلة الأساسية

📋 LINE UPS | 🇮🇩 Indonesia 🆚 Iraq 🇮🇶



The stage is set at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium 🏟️

Can Team Garuda withstand the might of the Lions of Mesopotamia?



Watch Live 📺 https://t.co/nJZ0pcVqz1#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #IDNvIRQpic.twitter.com/DKPLcHApms