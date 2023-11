الجزائري ابن ناصر يكشف عن القميص "المحرم" على جسده

🔴⚫️ Ismael Bennacer: “I’d never go to Inter. No chance. I’ve too much respect for AC Milan. For sure I’ll never wear Inter shirt”.



“I was surprised when Çalhanoglu signed for Inter… I’m not saying I’m gonna stay at Milan forever but for sure, Inter never”, told Instant Foot. pic.twitter.com/VqtFNtxoh0