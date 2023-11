"الكاف" يعلن عن القائمة النهائية للمرشحين لجائزة أفضل لاعب إفريقي

𝗔𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗲𝗻.



Your final shortlist for Player of the Year (MEN) award is here.#CAFAwards2023pic.twitter.com/BnCQcclhkZ