الروسية كودرميتوفا تطرد المصنفة الأولى خارج بطولة طوكيو

Veronika Kudermetova just won the 1st set against Iga Swiatek 6-2 in Tokyo.



Their head to head looks like this:



6-3 6-3 Iga.

6-1 6-0 Iga.

6-0 6-1 Iga.

6-1 6-1 Iga.



10 games won in a total of 4 matches.



Never underestimate the unpredictability of WTA. pic.twitter.com/usbFAiVa5i