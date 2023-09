بيلينغهام يكرر إنجاز رونالدو وينضم لقائمة "مدريدية" تاريخية

4 - Jude Bellingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is the fourth player to score on his debut for @realmadriden in both LaLiga and the Champions League in the 21st century, after Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 in 2009, Isco Alarcón 🇪🇸 in 2013 and Marco Asensio 🇪🇸 in 2016. Star. pic.twitter.com/5bSf1n3IEa