جيك بول يصل إلى حلبة نزاله ضد دياز على ظهر دبابة (فيديو)

SHOCK! Jake Paul drove up to the fight with Nate Diaz on his fucking TANK!!! 💀 😅



This is the most striking advertising move in the history of mixed martial arts 😹#PaulDiaz#fights#sports#UFC#MMA#Boxing#fightvideos#fightingvideos#JakePaul#JakePaulvsDiaz#UFCNashvillepic.twitter.com/fYH1kFZTiL