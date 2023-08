الروسية زفوناريوفا وزميلتها الألمانية تتوجان بلقب بطولة واشنطن (فيديو)

THEY HAVE DONE IT!



Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund cap off a brilliant week at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, defeating Alexa Guarachi and Monica Niculescu 6-4, 6-4 to bring home their 4th title as a team!



Superb tennis all week and so nice to see them doing well again. pic.twitter.com/uPXQFhabHJ