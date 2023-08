روسية وألمانية تطيحان بشقيقتين أوكرانيتين في واشنطن (فيديو)

INTO THE FINAL!



Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund put up a wonderful performance today, beating Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok 6-1, 6-3 to reach the final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open.



Very impressive stuff, not dropping a single service point in the first set! pic.twitter.com/0Eqto5FVGM