رينارد يخطف الأنظار بتصرفه مع مسجلة هدف فرنسا "القاتل" في شباك البرازيل

From one Renard to another. 🤗



French captain Wendie Renard scored the winner for Les Bleues 🇫🇷 in an important 2-1 win over Brazil 🇧🇷 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia.



Her performance earned her compliments from coach Hervé Renard. Incroyable! pic.twitter.com/BJgF8hSDsQ