الروسية أندرييفا تدخل التاريخ من بوابة دورة مدريد

MIRRA! 🔥



15-year-old wildcard Mirra Andreeva makes her dream WTA1000 debut at the Mutua Madrid Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Leylah Fernandez.



A perfect 14-0 record in pro tournaments this year after two consecutive ITFW60 titles in the past fortnight. What a run! pic.twitter.com/j33qGiDlXJ