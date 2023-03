نيمار يصل إلى الدوحة لإجراء عملية جراحية في كاحله (فيديو)

Neymar (@neymarjr ) to undergo surgery at Aspetar Hospital in Doha.



Brazilian and @PSG_inside football superstar Neymar da Silva Santos Junior will undergo surgery, at Aspetar, the world-renowned Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Hospital in Doha, Qatar.



🔗👉https://t.co/HR2EDslr6Qpic.twitter.com/g1Jy0h8Jwf