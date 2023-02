غوارديولا يحث نجم مانشستر سيتي على منافسة محرز

Guardiola: “Phil Foden has to compete with Mahrez who’s playing really well, and other players. It’s a competition”. 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



“What I have to say is not be frustrated, it’s perform as best as possible. After that, it will be easy”, Guardiola says via @BeanymanSports. pic.twitter.com/yA3MdtIYBg