"ظاهرة خيالية" منذ 2010 توحي بتتويج المغرب بلقب مونديال قطر (صورة)

✅ Juan Mata wore the No.10 at Chelsea and won the World Cup in 2010.



✅ Andre Schurrle wore the No.14 at Chelsea and won the World Cup in 2014.



✅ Olivier Giroud wore the No.18 at Chelsea and won the World Cup in 2018.



⏳ Hakim Ziyech wears the No.22 at Chelsea and... #CFCpic.twitter.com/elSLthfkDT