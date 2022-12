قائد منتخب فرنسا يعلق على مواجهة المغرب في نصف نهائي مونديال قطر

"𝑆𝑡𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑠𝑜 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑑 𝑡𝑜 𝑤𝑒𝑎𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑟𝑡 𝑜𝑓 𝑙𝑒𝑠 𝐵𝑙𝑒𝑢𝑠"



After becoming the most-capped player in the history of the French team last night, Hugo Lloris received a personalised 1⃣4⃣3⃣ shirt, to match his number of appearances!#FiersdetreBleuspic.twitter.com/BlQIgNvxUT