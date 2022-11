جيرو يحطم رقم زيدان ويعادل الإنجاز التاريخي لتيري هنري

36 - Olivier Giroud 🇫🇷 is France's oldest scorer in the World Cup, at 36 years and 53 days, surpassing Zinedine Zidane 🇫🇷 in 2006 (34 years and 16 days against Italy). Experience. #FRAAUS#FRA#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/gwHqPm1ZMn