القائمة النهائية لأفضل لاعب في العالم من غلوب سوكر

🏆 THE FINALISTS in the BEST MEN'S PLAYER OF THE YEAR category at #GlobeSoccer Awards 2022: Benzema, Courtois, Díaz, Haaland, Lewandowski, Mané, Mbappé, Messi, Ronaldo and Salah.



PLACE YOUR VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/4xmjxgUevC to select your winner. pic.twitter.com/BvKb4gE9aI