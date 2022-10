برشلونة يعلن إصابة كوندي وغارسيا

𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦

Tests carried out this morning concluded that:



Eric Garcia has an external obturator muscle strain in his left hip.



Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris muscle strain in his left thigh. pic.twitter.com/DBUkJsFgSd