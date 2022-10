كشف سبب طرد راموس في لقاء ريمس للمرة الـ28 في مسيرته (فيديو)

28 career red cards for Sergio Ramos 🔴.

PSG matches from last season to this season:



Without Sergio Ramos

13 wins

7 draws

6 losses



With Sergio Ramos

25 wins

4 draws

0 loss



They haven’t lost a single match yet when Ramos played 👑 #HS38#SergioRamos#PSG#Ramos#Mbappépic.twitter.com/DscEP8gCvB