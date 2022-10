بايرن ميونيخ يحطم رقم ريال مدريد في دوري الأبطال

With 31 games undefeated in the #UCL, FC Bayern break Real Madrid's record 30 game unbeaten run in the #ChampionsLeague group stage (2012-2017)



▪️ 28 wins

▪️ 3 draws

▪️ 0 defeats



Do you see Bayern Munich winning the Champions League this season?#20YearsYoung#SpiritofBrilapic.twitter.com/iVaKle3LvG