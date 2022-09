الروسية سامسونوفا بطلة لدورة طوكيو الدولية

For the second time this season, Liudmila Samsonova wins a title without losing a set.



Samsonova beats Wang Xinyu, Elena Rybakina, Garbiñe Muguruza, Zhang Shuai, and Zheng to win #TorayPPO.



