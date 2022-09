كواليس فشل انتقال رونالدو إلى نابولي

*Osimhen-Ronaldo Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Why Osimhen-Ronaldo swap deal didn't work was because Man United wouldn’t offer more than €80m for Osimhen, while Napoli didn't want to cover 50% of Ronaldo’s salary, as Il Corriere del Mezzogiorno said.#ManUtd#MUFC#ManUnitedpic.twitter.com/gjpEWmxZP3