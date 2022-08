رئيس مارسيليا يعلق على أنباء اهتمام فريقه بضم رونالدو

OM president Longoria confirms that Cristiano Ronaldo rumours are wide of mark: “It’s the social media world full of fake news. We want reality. Ronaldo deal is not for us” 🚨🔵 #OM



“It’d be like saying that De Bruyne or Haaland are OM targets… let’s focus on our real project”. pic.twitter.com/arsChAhFBp