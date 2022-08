تشيلسي يقترب من موهبة روسية

Chelsea have submitted €15m bid for Dinamo Moscow talent Arsen Zakharyan, player's agent Pavel Andreev tells RB Sport: "It's true. The agreement is close". 🔵 #CFC



Chelsea already invested almost £40 in Chukwuemeka [2003], Casadei [2003], Hutchinson [2003] and Slonina [2004]. pic.twitter.com/VEqFhruf5A