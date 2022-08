المغربي زياش يقترب من العودة لأياكس

Been told Hakim Ziyech met again with Ajax director Huntelaar today. Direct discussions taking place, but now waiting to clarify Antony’s future. 🚨⚪️🔴 #Ajax



Chelsea and Tuchel are prepared to let Ziyech leave since May.



First call of the deal, @Hamstelaar last week. pic.twitter.com/bA3qXNE1TF