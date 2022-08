مقابل 45 مليون يورو.. ولفرهامبتون يستقدم لاعب وسط برتغالي

Official, confirmed. Matheus Nunes joins Wolves on permanent deal for €50m [add-ons included] as club record fee, contract until 2027. 🚨🟠🇵🇹 #WWFC



“I’m very excited. Lage really wanted me and I wanted to play in Premier League. I think it’s the right next step for me”, says. pic.twitter.com/TTc5wDpDt3