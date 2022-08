مدرب مانشستر يونايتد ينهي الجدل بشأن مستقبل رونالدو

Erik ten Hag on Ronaldo: “Cristiano Ronaldo wishes to leave? That is your assumption, not what Cristiano is telling me”, via @utdreport. 🚨🔴 #MUFC



“I deal with the players we have and we plan with him [Ronaldo] for this season and we have to fit him into the team”. pic.twitter.com/VKu06NFoQy