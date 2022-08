الروسية كاساتكينا تتوج بلقبها الأول هذا العام

DARIA KASATKINA! She completes the comeback to beat the in-form Shelby Rogers 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Silicon Valley Classic to bring home her first title of the year!



With this win, Dasha makes her return to the Top 10 and reaches a new career-high ranking of No.9! pic.twitter.com/M3d5XGDHkm