مدرب برشلونة يرد على أنباء عودة ميسي

Xavi: "Makes no sense to speak about Leo Messi's comeback at Barcelona right now, he's under contract with PSG so it's impossible. We'll see in the future". 🚨🇦🇷 #FCB@HelenaCondis



"Laporta had already said he hoped it was not yet the end for Messi at Barça", Xavi added. pic.twitter.com/9U0FQ9FxGX