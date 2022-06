كريستيانو رونالدو يوقع على رقم مميز

Cristiano Ronaldo has now been named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year in five different seasons:



◉ 2005/06 (21 years old)

◉ 2006/07 (22 years old)

◉ 2007/08 (23 years old)

◉ 2008/09 (24 years old)

◉ 2021/22 (37 years old)



It’s like he’s never been away. pic.twitter.com/kyHwjFkRck