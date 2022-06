رونالدو يحلق عاليا بلائحة الهدافين الدوليين.. وميسي يحسن مركزه

Most goals scored in men's international football history:



◎ 117 - Cristiano Ronaldo

◎ 109 - Ali Daei

◎ 89 - Mokhtar Dahari

◉ 86 - Lionel Messi

◎ 84 - Ferenc Puskás



Messi scores 5️⃣ to move up to fourth. ⬆️