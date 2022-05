صلاح يهدد رقم أسطورة الكرة الفرنسية ويستعد لكتابة التاريخ بإنجاز فريد

Mo Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot in three of his five seasons at @LFC



◉ 2017/18 (32 goals)

◉ 2018/19 (22 goals)

◎ 2019/20 (19 goals)

◎ 2020/21 (22 goals)

◉ 2021/22 (23 goals)



Thierry Henry (4) is the only player in the competition's history with more. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/idDqKcUsp4