دروغبا يخسر انتخابات رئاسة اتحاد كرة القدم في ساحل العاج

Didier Drogba has been eliminated from the Presidential election of the Ivorian Football Federation, after losing out in the first round of voting.



Yacine Diallo and Sory Diabate will proceed to the second round.



131 total votes



59 votes: Yacine

50 votes: Sory

21 votes: Drogba