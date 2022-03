لابورتا: ديمبلي لم يبلغنا برغبته في البقاء مع برشلونة

Barcelona president Laporta tells @mundodeportivo: “We’ve no news for Ousmane Dembélé contract. If he wants to stay, he will have to adapt to our salary scale for next season”. 🔴 #FCB



“Talks are underway with Gavi and Araújo. Sergi Roberto? It’s in the hands of his agent”. pic.twitter.com/PyQA8oERXD