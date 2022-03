سيدات برشلونة تكملن ما بدأه رجال البرسا في مرمى ريال مدريد (فيديو)

Barcelona Femení beat Real Madrid 3-1 last night in their #UCL quarter-final first leg 😎



Their record this season is RIDICULOUS 🤯



👤 Played - 35

✅ Won - 35

🤝 Drawn - 0

❌ Lost - 0

⚽️ Scored - 177

⚽️ Scored - 177

🥅 Conceded - 9