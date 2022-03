الكشف عن عرض برشلونة لضم المغربي مزراوي

Mazraoui tells RTL7: "Nothing has been completed yet with Barcelona, not even nearly. Otherwise I'd be honest". 🇲🇦 #FCB



Barça proposal for €5m add ons included is on the table, club confident. FCB director Jordi Cruyff was in Amsterdam but not to sign Mazraoui contracts yet. pic.twitter.com/8U9uNjBG5T