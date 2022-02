الصدفة تلعب دورها مع أوباميانغ ليحقق رقما تاريخيا مع برشلونة

50% of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-tricks in a top-five European league have been scored in February:



🇫🇷 20/02/12 vs Lorient

🇩🇪 10/08/13 vs Augsburg

🇩🇪 05/11/16 vs HSV

🇩🇪 23/09/17 vs BMG

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 14/02/21 vs Leeds

🇪🇸 20/02/22 vs Valencia



