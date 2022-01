بعد إصابة مزدوجة خطرة بالرأس.. حارس الرأس الأخضر يعتذر من ماني

What really matters 🇸🇳 🤝 🇨🇻 #TeamCapeVerde goalkeeper Vozinha pays a visit to the #TeamSenegal star at the hospital following the two players’ head collision ❤️#TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | @Fsfofficielle | @fcfcomunicapic.twitter.com/gS2GLVkw6X