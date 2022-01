أستراليا المفتوحة.. نادال إلى ربع النهائي وشابوفالوف يطيح بزفيريف

BEAST MODE🔛😤



🇪🇸@RafaelNadal secures his place into the quarterfinals with a 7-6 6-2 6-2 victory over 🇫🇷Adrian Mannarino at the #AusOpen



🎥: @AustralianOpen | #AO2022pic.twitter.com/LH1YCTqJBl