أنشيلوتي يعلق على تصريحات مواطنه برانشيني حول انتقال مبابي لريال مدريد

Kylian Mbappé announces to @cnn: “No, I'm not joining Real Madrid in January. In January it's not happening”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG



“I'm in Paris Saint-Germain, I'm really happy and I will 100% finish the season as PSG player. I'll give everything to win with Paris all titles this year”. pic.twitter.com/3tFUHUr8a1