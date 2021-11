تشكيلة منتخب السعودية الأساسية ضد أستراليا في تصفيات كأس العالم

STARTING XI 🗒



Here is how we line up for our first home game in 763 days!



⏰: 8:10pm AEDT

📺💻📱: Channel 10 (10 Bold in Perth), 10 Play, @10FootballAU#AUSvKSA#AsianQualifiers#AllForTheSocceroospic.twitter.com/j6FchS2Oes